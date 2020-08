Today marks the 75th anniversary of an atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima in Japan.

Over 140,000 people were killed.

A memorial service will be held in Dublin City Centre for the victims, this afternoon.

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu will speak at the ceremony, as will a representative from the Japanese Embassy in Ireland.

Organisers have asked the public to stay at home, due to Covid-19 government guidelines.

Image: NBC News