Social Media Platform TikTok Announces Plans To Create Hundreds Of Jobs In Ireland.

Social media platform, TikTok has announced plans to create hundreds of jobs in Ireland with the building of a new data centre.

It's the company's first data centre in Europe; the investment will be worth around 420 million euro.

The centre will store videos, messages and other data from European users.

TikTok says protecting people's privacy and data will continue to be its priority.

In the US President Trump has threatened to ban the app, claiming it's a national security risk, something the Chinese owned company denies.