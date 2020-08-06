The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Social Media Platform TikTok Announces Plans To Create Hundreds Of Jobs In Ireland.

: 08/06/2020 - 10:38
Author: Ciara Noble
tiktok_logo.png

Social media platform, TikTok has announced plans to create hundreds of jobs in Ireland with the building of a new data centre.

It's the company's first data centre in Europe; the investment will be worth around 420 million euro.

The centre will store videos, messages and other data from European users.

TikTok says protecting people's privacy and data will continue to be its priority.

In the US President Trump has threatened to ban the app, claiming it's a national security risk, something the Chinese owned company denies.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!