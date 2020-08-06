K Drive

Currently No Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19 Being Treated At Naas General Hospital.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Naas General.

Five patients with suspected cases of the virus are currently being treated at the hospital.

50 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed nationwide yesterday evening, with one fifth in Co. Kildare.

 

