Multiple explosive devices have reportedly been planted at GAA pitches, in east Belfast.

An anonymous caller told the PSNI last night, they were left at playing fields at Church Road, in Castlereagh.

Officers attended the scene and closed the site, until a full search was completed.

East Belfast GAA said police were told about a package being left on the pitches, during a training session.

PSNI worked quickly to ensure people vacated the area safely.