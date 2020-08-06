Listen: According To USI If Covid-19 Enters Student Residences At Universities, It Can Spread Quickly.

If Covid-19 enters student residences at universities it can spread quickly, according to new guidelines.

The roadmap for the re-opening of third level recommends the wearing of masks in lecture halls when social distancing isn't possible.

It also recommends colleges to have alternative accommodation to deal with outbreaks in residences as they are "dense congregated settings" which are unsupervised, while students will be encouraged to look out for symptoms of others.

President of the Union of Students in Ireland, Lorna Fitzpatrick, says there was no input from students into shaping the guidelines: