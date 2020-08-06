Feared Cancer Patients May Not Be Diagnosed & Treated As Quickly As Possible.

There are fears cancer patients won't be diagnosed or treated as early as possible, because of reduced hospital capacity and funding due to Covid-19.

A government report warns cancer services will be scaled back due to physical distancing, while just €6 million euro - out of the planned €46 million, has been allocated to the National Cancer Strategy.

The unpublished document, viewed by the Irish Independent, expects the HSE may need an extra €1 billion this year, on top of the €2 billion the service has already received, to fight the current pandemic.

