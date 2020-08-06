K Drive

Barnardos Welcomes Govt's Move To Allow Parents on PUP to Claim 'Back to School' Allowance.

Children's charity Barnardos has welcomed the government's move to allow parents on the pandemic unemployment payment to claim the Back To School allowance.

Over 115,000 families from the payment last year to help buy uniforms and footwear, at a cost of €53.7 million.

The Department of Social Protection is increasing the budget to just under €153 million this year, to include parents on the PUP.

Chief Executive of Barnardos, Suzanne Connolly, says this move will help many parents cope with the costs of sending their children back to school:

