Naas General Hospital Has Activated Its Escalation Policy.

: 09/06/2018 - 15:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Naas General Hospital has activated its escalation policy this afternoon.

Management says the facility is very busy today, with many patients requiring admission.

Patients are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital manages the peak in attendance and additional demand on the service.   

A hospital spokesperson says it is trying to transfer patients to wards and hospital beds as quickly as possible and is working with Community Health Organisations to minimise discharge delays for patients.

 

