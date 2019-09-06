K Drive

Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Pat Deering, Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly, Mayor of Naas, Fianna Fáil Cllr., Carmel Kelly, parent of a child attending Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh, Anthony Bold, Joe Bergin, Chairperson of the Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh Parents' Council, and Mary Tyrell, Principal of St. David's National School.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Newbridge Photographer, Pat Tinsley, Vice President of the Society of Chartered Surveyors, Michaél Mahon, Celbridge-Leixlip Social Democrats Cllr., Nuala Kileen, and Leinster Leader Sports Editor, Tommy Callaghan.

