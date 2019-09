Kildare people are being encouraged to engage with a national consultation on the control of dogs.

There are, at present, no bye-laws, as such, regulating dogs on leads in public parks.

Today is the closing date, and the deadline is 5:30pm.

The consultation is being operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development

Carmel Kelly is a Fianna Fáil Cllr., and Mayor of Naas.