Data Protection Commissioner Refuses Meeting With Minister Over Public Services Cardes Card

The Data Protection Commissioner has refused a meeting with the Minister for Social Protection.

It's after the watchdog published a highly critical report of the Public Services Card last month.

The Government plans to challenge the finding's of Commissioner Helen Dixon's report - which found that the card was in breach of data protection laws.

It ordered the State to delete data on 3.2 million citizens who had been issued a card.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says her legal advice tells her that the State has the authority to do as exactly as they have been doing since the idea of the card was conceived.

The Irish Examiner reports that Minister Doherty sought a meeting with the Commissioner in order to allay any of her concerns.

However a spokesperson for the Data Protection Commission has confirmed that that they have rejected the request for a meeting and instead called on the Minister to publish the report immediately.