K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Data Protection Commissioner Refuses Meeting With Minister Over Public Services Cardes Card

: 09/06/2019 - 13:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
data_protection_commissioner_logo.png

The Data Protection Commissioner has refused a meeting with the Minister for Social Protection.

It's after the watchdog published a highly critical report of the Public Services Card last month.

The Government plans to challenge the finding's of Commissioner Helen Dixon's report - which found that the card was in breach of data protection laws.

It ordered the State to delete data on 3.2 million citizens who had been issued a card.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says her legal advice tells her that the State has the authority to do as exactly as they have been doing since the idea of the card was conceived.

The Irish Examiner reports that Minister Doherty sought a meeting with the Commissioner in order to allay any of her concerns.

However a spokesperson for the Data Protection Commission has confirmed that that they have rejected the request for a meeting and instead called on the Minister to publish the report immediately.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!