Nora Quoirin's Funeral Will Take Place In Belfast Next Week.

The funeral of Irish teenager Nora Quoirin will take place in Belfast next week.

The 15 year old was found dead in a Malaysian jungle last month.

Nora's body was discovered around 2 kilometres away from the holiday resort where she had been staying with her family.

A post-mortem exam revealed she died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

Nora's funeral will take place next Tuesday at St Brigid's Church in south Belfast, where she was baptised.

Image courtesy The Lucie Blackman Trust.