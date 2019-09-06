Listen Live Logo

39 Yr. Old Man Charged With Four Money Laundering Offences, Totalling €1.2 Million.

: 09/06/2019 - 17:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A 39 year old model is due to go on trial after being charged with four offences of money laundering worth almost 1.2 million euro.

Mark Adams from Castleheath in Malahide in Dublin appeared in court earlier.

Mr. Adams, who's a single parent, was arrested in the city centre this morning.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station and made no reply when charged with laundering money alleged to be the proceeds of crime.

The total amounts to just under 1.2 million euro and the offences are alleged to have taken place over five years at Dublin Airport and at various banks.

Mr Adams is an out of work model and has appeared in an anti-drink driving Garda campaign in the past.

There was no objection to bail - but he has to meet a number of conditions like giving up his passport and paying a 10 thousand euro bond.

He's due back in court next week.

 

File image.

