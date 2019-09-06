Listen Live Logo

Huawei Announces New Version Of P30.

09/06/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Huawei has announced an updated version of its flagship P30 Pro smartphone.

The Chinese tech firm's faced ongoing questions over its use of Google's apps and future services.

The device, using Google's Android 10 operating system, will be released on the 20th of September.

 

