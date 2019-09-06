Listen Live Logo

New Acute Mental Health Unit At Naas General Included In Capital Plan.

: 09/06/2019 - 18:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The new Acute Mental Health Unit planned for Naas General Hospital is included in the HSE Capital Plan

The Health Service Executive plan contains a total of 250 projects.

Several of those projects are at the Kildare facility, including the development of new units for endoscopy, day procedures, physical medicine and oncology, for which an extension of planning permission has been granted by Kildare County Council.

Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan, says "The Capital Plan also includes a new acute mental health unit, for which the design team been appointed and the design is being progressed with a view to making an application for planning permission in the first half of 2020."
