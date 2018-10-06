Listen: Sinn Fein Critisise Report On North-South Interconnector

The government commissioned reports on the North-South Interconnector have not taken public acceptance into account.

That's the view of the Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy.

He was commenting on the two independent reports which went before the cabinet last week.

One of the reports concluded that - from a techno-economic perspective - the construction of overhead pylons was a better option than undergrounding the interconnector.

However, Matt Carthy says the underground option is the only acceptable one