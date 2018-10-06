Saturday Favourites

Charity Concert Held For Victims Of Indonesian Earthquake And Tsunami

: 10/06/2018 - 11:37
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
A charity concert has been held in Indonesia to raise money for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami more than a week ago.

Government ministers and musicians took part in the event - that raised more than one million euro.

Search teams in Indonesia say they are finding more bodies as they work through the devastation left by the earthquake and tsunami.

1-thousand-649 people have died and at least 265 are missing.

32 people were found near a mosque and primary school in the Palu region this morning.

 

 

