A chronic shortage of hospital consultants and lack of government care are severely impacting on patient care.

That's according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, who are holding their annual conference in Galway today.

Over 6,500 children are waiting for MRI and Ultrasound scans in Crumlin and Temple Street hospitals.

Doctor Donal O'Hanlon is a Consultant Psychiatrist and IHCA President - he say children are suffering.