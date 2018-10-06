Saturday Sportsbeat

Kildare County Council Equipped To Deal With Winter Cold Periods

: 10/06/2018 - 16:15
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Kildare County Council has reassured members of the public that they are equiped to deal with potential severe weather events during the winter period.

A Severe Weather Plan is in place, produced in line with National Guidance and used in conjunction with the procedures outlined in the council’s Major Emergency Plan to respond to the recent storms and severe weather events.

An Assessment Team also meet on a regular basis to review and update the council’s preparations for severe weather response.

A review of the winter salting routes has also been carried out and presented at the September meeting of the Transportation, Safety and Emergency Services Strategic Policy Committee.

