No Extra Funding For Projects In County Kildare Under Capital Programme 2019-2021

Kildare County Council has advised that no extra funding will be made available under the three year Capital Programme 2019-2021 for projects in County Kildare.

This follows a call that funding be provided under the programme to remove the bad corner on the Dunboyne Road, Maynooth near Pebble Hill House and funding for a footpath from Castlepark Housing Estate up to the roundabout on the Blacklion Road.

The Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department are to consider these projects and determine if another source of funding could be secured.

The motion, brought forward by Labour Councillor John McGinley was discussed at the October meeting of Maynooth Municipal District on Friday.