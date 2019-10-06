Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Believes Ireland Is On The 'Right Track' As We Get Closer To Budget 2020.

The Taoiseach has told his party's Presidential Dinner that Ireland is on the 'right track' as we head towards next week's budget.

Speaking in Dublin last night, he said we have a strong economy, full employment and rising incomes.

On Brexit he says the Government wants a deal - but not at any cost.

On the General Election - he told his party he believes they can win.

He said Fine Gael stands for something - while Fianna Fail stands for everything making promises to everyone, everywhere, without solutions or policies.

He pointed to the Green Party's Tweets about repopulating rural Ireland with wolves - saying he thought their experience of government with Fianna Fáil would have warned them off dangerous predators..... then added that he'd sooner back the wolves than let Sinn Fein into Government.

On the Budget and Brexit - the Taoiseach said the Government has a twin-track approach - to get a deal..... and if that's not possible, to use a prudent budget to get the country through.