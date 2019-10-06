Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Believes Ireland Is On The 'Right Track' As We Get Closer To Budget 2020.

: 10/06/2019 - 10:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
leo_varadkar_08_06_17.jpg

 

The Taoiseach has told his party's Presidential Dinner that Ireland is on the 'right track' as we head towards next week's budget.

Speaking in Dublin last night, he said we have a strong economy, full employment and rising incomes.

On Brexit he says the Government wants a deal - but not at any cost.

On the General Election - he told his party he believes they can win.

He said Fine Gael stands for something - while Fianna Fail stands for everything making promises to everyone, everywhere, without solutions or policies.

He pointed to the Green Party's Tweets about repopulating rural Ireland with wolves - saying he thought their experience of government with Fianna Fáil would have warned them off dangerous predators..... then added that he'd sooner back the wolves than let Sinn Fein into Government.

On the Budget and Brexit - the Taoiseach said the Government has a twin-track approach - to get a deal..... and if that's not possible, to use a prudent budget to get the country through.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!