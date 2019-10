Figures from the Department of Justice and Equality show that Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams were called out to 74 suspect devices in 2019.

EOD callouts include viable devices, hoaxes, false alarms, post-blast analysis and the removal of unstable chemicals in laboratories.

Kildare had 2 callouts to suspect devices, while Dublin had the most in the country, at 25.