Over 1,500 Customers Without Power In Athgarvan And Surrounding Areas Today.

: 10/06/2019 - 13:14
Author: Eoin Beatty
esb_logo.jpg

 

1,516 customers are without power in Athgarvan and surrounding areas this afternoon following a power outage.

The outage owes to a fault in the area.

ESB has apologised for the loss of supply and are working to repair the fault as soon as possible.

It is estimated power should be restored by 4.30pm.

