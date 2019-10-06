Sunday Wind Down

KCC Environment Dept. Provide Figures On Litter Fines In Clane-Maynooth MD.

: 10/06/2019 - 13:26
Author: Eoin Beatty


In the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District there were 282 litter fines issued from 01 January 2017 to 27 September 2019 of which 161 were paid.

All fines which are unpaid are examined to establish if they are suitable to go to court.

In many cases the fines cannot proceed to court and are deemed uncollectable for the following reasons:
1. The offender may be a minor,
2. Offender no longer at the address,
3. Incomplete name
4. Third party witness may not be prepared to go to court.
5. Incorrect registration number of vehicle etc.

20 fines were referred to solicitors to issue summons for court one and one prosecution took place in court.

There are currently 25 active files.

