Two Men Charged Over Alleged Fraud Incidents In Cork City.

Two men have been charged over alleged fraud incidents in Cork City.

They were arrested after two separate incidents - one of which involved two elderly women.

The first incident happened on the 3rd of September, when two men called to a house offering building services which were never carried out.

Later last month, on the 29th, a man pretended to be a neighbour's relative when he called to the home of two women in their 70s and 80s - they then handed over a combined total of 15 thousand euro.

An investigation's been carried out by Detective Gardaí from the Crime Hub in Cork city and a search was carried out at two houses in Killarney yesterday morning.

They were backed up by the Armed Support Unit and uniformed members from Killarney District.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested and charged - they're due to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court tomorrow morning.