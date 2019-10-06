KCC Responds To Questions Regarding Traffic Lights In Maynooth.

KCC responded to a question proposed by Cllr. Peter Hamilton at the recent Clane-Maynooth MD meeting regarding traffic lights in Maynooth.

KCC say the traffic signals at the Meadowbrook/Lidl junctions operate under both SCOOT (Split Cycle Offset Optimisation Technique) and MOVA (Microprocessor Optimised Vehicle Actuation) control depending on the prevailing traffic conditions.

Both systems have built in intelligence that optimises the efficiency of the junctions in real time.

When a junction is installed the control system is validated to ensure the traffic signal controller is receiving the correct inputs from detectors/signals etc. and the junction is monitored over a period of time to ensure sequencing/staging/cycle times are correct.

The ongoing works at Mill Street/Moyglare Road are having a knock on effect on the Straffan Road, particularly in the morning peak.

The Traffic Management Section continually monitor the junctions in the town in order to maximise the efficiency of the operation of the traffic signals within the town.