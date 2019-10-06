Minister Shane Ross Outlines Capital Expenditure Programme Plans For Kildare.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon asked the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, when decisions will be made on applications for capital projects in County Kildare under Project Ireland 2040

Minister Ross outlined the County Kildare road improvement projects identified in Project Ireland 2040 for implementation, subject to the necessary approvals, are the Athy Southern Distributor Road, the Sallins By-pass and the M7 Naas Newbridge Bypass upgrade.

The M7 Naas Newbridge Bypass upgrade and the Sallins Bypass are already at construction.

In relation to Tourism, Minister Ross said Fáilte Ireland is currently evaluating a total of 141 applications under Stage 2 of its Platforms for Growth tourism investment programme, the first funding call of which invited proposals for immersive heritage and cultural attractions.

Fáilte Ireland is planning to notify applicants, including those from Co. Kildare, by November 2019.

While there are currently no outstanding applications for Greenways in Co. Kildare, funding of €1.7m was granted to Kildare County Council for work on the Grand Canal Greenway in June 2019.