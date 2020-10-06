The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Study Shows Threat Of Arrest Or Fines Does Not Encourage People To Adhere To Covid 19 Regulations.

: 10/06/2020 - 10:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The threat of arrest, fines or quarantine does not help to encourage people to behave in line with Covid - 19 advice according to new research.

Behavioural scientists at NUI Galway say there is evidence of fatigue setting in with the restrictions.

Their research which will be shared with Government and NPHET shows people are following safety measures less rigorously now than they did in March.

It also highlights that people respond better to positive messages about how their behaviour is slowing the spread of the disease and saving lives rather than threats of lockdown or fines.

NUIG's Dr. Hannah Durand has been speaking to Kildare Today:

Dr. Durand joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

Stock image: Pixabay

