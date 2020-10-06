Listen: 605 Complaints Made About Solicitors & Barristers Between March & September.

605 complaints have been made about solicitors and barristers between March and September.

The overwhelming majority referred to solicitors.

Figures from The Legal Services Regulatory Authority show more than half of the complaints refer to alleged misconduct and around a third are alleged inadequate legal services.

Just under 10 per cent related to excessive costs.

LSRA Chief Executive, Brian Doherty, speaking to Kildare Today, outlines the basis on which people may complain.

