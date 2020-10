The number of patients are on trolleys at Naas General Hospital has doubled since yesterday.

3 people were on gurneys there on Monday; that's up to 6, this morning.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says, nationwide, 250 people are being treated on gurneys.

University Hospital, Limerick is the most overcrowded, with 38 patients on trolleys.

Stock image: Shutterstock