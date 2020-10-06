The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Prof. Says Government Should Have "Thrown A Fire Blanket" On Covid 19.

: 10/06/2020 - 10:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A leading expert says the government should have "thrown a fire blanket" on Covid 19 infection rates, and gone with a higher level of restrictions.

Government has gone against NPET advice, and Ireland will move to Level 3 restrictions at midnight.

The National Public Health Emergency Team recommended a move to Level 5, just short of a full lockdown.

Professor Gerry Kileen is AXA Research Chari in Applied Pathogen Ecology at UCC.

He's been speaking to Kildare Today.

Professor Kileen also says that the information contained in NPET's recommendation letter to government is hard to argue with.

Prof. Kileen joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme

