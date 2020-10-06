The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: 100,000 Hospitality Jobs Could Be Lost As A Result Of Moving To Level 3.

: 10/06/2020 - 11:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Irish Hotels Federation says 100,000 jobs could be lost due to last night's decision.

Hotels will only be able to provide services to residents from midnight tonight.

Irish Hotel's Federation president Elaina Fitzgerald-Kane says many hotels will close for a long time.

