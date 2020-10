The Former Master of the National Maternity Hospital says the wording of the HSE's national cervical screening advice is 'confusing.'

The HSE replaced the word 'woman' to 'anyone with a cervix' on its national advice - to include the Trans community.

Consultant gynaecologist, Peter Boylan, says that although he supports the Trans community, the wording could result in a reduction in the numbers of people getting a smear test.

He says it's confusing:

Stock image: RollingNews