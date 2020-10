Scotland's first minister is believed to be discussing a two-week lockdown.

It could be imposed from Friday evening, coinciding with the start of half-term for many schools.

It's not clear whether a tougher lockdown would see workplaces, pubs and restaurants shut, but it's a measure that's been discussed elsewhere in the UK.

Yesterday Nicola Sturgeon hinted the rise in cases in Scotland might require a tougher response.

File image: Nicola Sturgeon/Twitter