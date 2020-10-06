The Night Shift

Listen: Johnson says He Has Had "More Than Enough" Of Covid 19.

: 10/06/2020 - 13:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The British Prime Minister says he's had 'more than enough' of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson's told the Tory party conference his government's doing its best to 'repel' Covid-19.

He says as well as costing lives, it attacks so many of the best parts of the UK.

File image: RollingNews

