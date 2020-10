A nursing home in Co. Laois is currently dealing with 31 confirmed cases of covid-19.

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise says 21 of these cases relate to residents while 10 of its staff members have also tested positive.

Residents who have tested positive for the virus are now isolating in their rooms.

All families have been contacted over the past 24 hours and have been given status updates on the health, welfare and care of their relative.

