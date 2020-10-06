Maynooth U. Virtual Labs Project Awarded Almost €3 Million In Funding.

The Higher Education Authority has awarded Maynooth University almost €3 million in funding.

Its for a project that will use virtual laboratories as a teaching tool for the experimental sciences



The monies have been awarded under the Human Capital Initiative Pillar 3 programme.

The Maynooth-led initiative brings together five HEA Institutes: Athlone Institute of Technology, Dublin City University, Dundalk Institute of Technology and University College Cork and partners them with education technology providers

Together, they will develop courses in which a virtual laboratory experience is complemented with a real laboratory experience, through a blended approach.



Maynooth U. Prof Denise Rooney said: “By piloting the scheme across the five HEIs, we have the capacity to implement the virtual labs simultaneously in different year groups, different sub-disciplines and using different teaching methodologies. No one institution would have the capacity to carry out this project alone.