208 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the 14 days to Sunday

The county's incidence rate is 93.5 cases per 100,000 people.

That is is higher than than in 15 other counties.

The national incidence rate is 114.3 and 5,441 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the two weeks to October 4th.

