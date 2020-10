The North's Deputy First Minister has called the latest covid figures there "alarming."

There have been 669 new cases of coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours and one new death has been recorded.

It has also been reported that 166 students and staff at Queens University Belfast have tested positive for Covid-19.

Michelle O'Neill says she wants to avoid additional restrictions such as a circuit breaker lockdown, but believes new measures may be necessary: