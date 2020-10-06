The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Global Chemicals Watchdog Says Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok.

: 10/06/2020 - 17:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alexei_navalny_credit_evgeny_feldman_and_novaya_gazeta_wikipedia_commons.jpg

The global chemicals watchdog has confirmed Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

Earlier, the opposition leader said he believes Russia's intelligence services poisoned him - because he was seen as a threat, ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

The Kremlin's denied any involvement in his poisoning.

Alexei Navalny has spoken to Russian YouTube blogger, V-Dud, describing the impact of the Soviet-era poison.

 

File image: Alexei Navalny, credit Evgeny Feldman and Novaya Gazeta/Wikipedia Commons

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!