Global Chemicals Watchdog Says Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok.

The global chemicals watchdog has confirmed Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

Earlier, the opposition leader said he believes Russia's intelligence services poisoned him - because he was seen as a threat, ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

The Kremlin's denied any involvement in his poisoning.

Alexei Navalny has spoken to Russian YouTube blogger, V-Dud, describing the impact of the Soviet-era poison.

File image: Alexei Navalny, credit Evgeny Feldman and Novaya Gazeta/Wikipedia Commons