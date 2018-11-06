K Drive

Listen: ISPCC Says Children Are Harmed By Lack Of Social Media Regulation.

: 11/06/2018 - 12:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The ISPCC says children are being harmed because social media companies aren't being properly regulated.

Facebook and Google are among the companies appearing before the Oireachtas Communications Committee.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is deputy chair of this Oireachtas grouping.

It is discussing a proposal to introduce a Digital Safety Commissioner to regulate harmful content found online.

In his opening statement, CEO of the ISPCC John Church says a regulatory body in some form is needed:

