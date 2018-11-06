K Drive

Listen: Kildare Mother Writes To Taoiseach & Two Ministers Seeking Suitable Home For Her Seriously Ill Daughter.

11/06/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare mother says she has written to the Taoiseach, and the Ministers for Housing and Health in her search for housing suitable for her 10 year old daughter, who is receiving palliative care.

Jessica Walsh lives with Rhett's Syndrome, and is on a bi-pap machine at Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin.

She, her mother Lynn and her 14 year old brother, Elliot, live in a two storey rented home in Newbridge.

Mother, Lynn, has had to buy a paddling pool to bathe her daughter in the dining room, as its too dangerous to carry her up the stairs.

Home care agency staff say they cannot provide the care Jessica needs in the house, as it is not appropriately modified.

Lynn has made representations to Kildare County Council and has been told she is on a "list".

Lynn spoke with Laura Donnelly on Kildare Today.

Fianna Fáil Cllr. in the Maynooth Municipal District, Darragh Fitzpatrick, has been in contact with KCC on Lynn's case.

