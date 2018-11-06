Naas Water Supply Disruption Likely To Continue Until This Evening.

Water disruption affecting parts of Naas since yesterday afternoon is likely to continue in to this evening.

Kildare County Council has detected a water-main rupture at Forenaughts Pumphouse and notes "the majority of the area is not affected".

It expected, however, that some homes on higher ground could experience issues up to and including loss of supply.

Repair works began yesterday afternoon, and continued until early evening.

They resumed this morning, with an initial completion time of 1pm.

That's been extended until 5 O'clock.

