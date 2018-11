Concerns are being raised over alleged racist attacks on Irish soccer player James McClean.

He's accused the English FA of "turning a blind eye" to the abuse he's received on the pitch from fans.

'Show Racism the Red Card' and the 'Professional Footballers Association of Ireland' are calling on the governing body to take a more robust approach to the claims.

The campaign groups want to see all anti-Irish incidents investigated and more investment put into anti-racism education.