A Dublin man has been found guilty of murdering his friend before dismembering him with a chainsaw.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas claimed he was acting in self-defence when he shot Kenneth O’Brien at point-blank range in January 2016.

He then dumped his head, torso, arms and legs in the Grand Canal in Co. Kildare.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find upsetting:

File image: CCJ/RollingNews