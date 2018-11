The Taoiseach says any backstop deal on Brexit can't involve an exit clause for the UK.

Leo Varadkar says the insurance policy to avoid a hard border can't be time limited or it wouldn't be worth the paper it's written on.

The British cabinet has been meeting this morning to discuss Brexit with Theresa May telling her colleagues she's confident of a deal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the backstop in case of a no deal needs to be iron clad.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews.