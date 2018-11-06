Nite Trax

Listen: Brexit Row Erupts In The Dáil Chamber.

: 11/06/2018 - 16:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A row has erupted in the Dáil between the Taoiseach and the Sinn Féin leader over Brexit.

It stems from Leo Varadkar saying he'd be open to a review clause being included in the backstop agreement to avoid a hard border with Northern Ireland.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

18brexit.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

