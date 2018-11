Suspected IRA bomber John Downey has appeared before the High Court following his arrest in Donegal on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

He’s wanted in Northern Ireland in connection with the murder of two British soldiers who died when a car bomb went off in Enniskillen in Co. Fermanagh in 1972.

The court heard the 66-year-old intends to fight his attempted extradition and he's due to apply for bail on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody until then.