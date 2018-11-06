KCC Publishes Its Plans For Naas Town Hall Redevelopment.

Kildare County Council has published its plans for the redevelopment of Naas Town Hall.

Its proposal includes the demolition of outbuildings and offices in rear yard area, a change of use of the building from town hall to library.

It proposes to build two extensions to the rear, including study facilities and a meeting room

Changed levels and landscaping of rear yard area will provide space for market, educational area and car parking.

A new pedestrian access gate will be formed on the rear wall opening onto Abbey Street.

New openings with wrought iron grilles will also be formed on the side yard walls, opening on to Town Hall Lane and Moat Lane.

The existing arch at Moat Lane will be opened out to form a glazed side entrance to the Library.

The plans are on display until December 4th, and public comment is invited until December 18th.

