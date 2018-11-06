Listen: Paul Wells Senior Indicates Intention To Appeal Murder Conviction.

The Night Shift

Paul Wells Senior Indicates Intention To Appeal Murder Conviction.

11/06/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Dublin man has been jailed for life for murdering his friend and dismembering his body in January 2016.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas claimed he was acting in self-defence when he shot Kenneth O’Brien out the back of his house.

His body was dismembered, and dumped in the  Grand Canal in Co Kildare.

Paul Wells Senior was convicted this afternoon, but has already indicated his intention to appeal.

Afterwards, Garda Superintendent in Leixlip, Gerry Wall said it was a difficult case for all involved, including those who investigated it:

